MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $182.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.50 million. MongoDB reported sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $780.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,811 shares of company stock worth $78,379,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.09. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

