MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,422.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00108242 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,606,429 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

