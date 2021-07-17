Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Roger D. Shannon Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Roger D. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $10,720.00.

MNTV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

