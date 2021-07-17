Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $50.49. 1,760,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,329. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.