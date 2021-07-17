Molson Coors Beverage Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by 65.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

