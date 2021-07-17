Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the June 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.4 days.

MLLCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.