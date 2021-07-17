Mohan Maheswaran Sells 20,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00.
Semtech stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $60.92. 245,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.