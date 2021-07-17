Mohan Maheswaran Sells 20,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00.

Semtech stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $60.92. 245,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

