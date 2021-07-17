Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.72% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $286.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $288.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $830,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,362 shares of company stock worth $79,972,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

