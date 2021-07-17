Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.72% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $286.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $288.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $830,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,362 shares of company stock worth $79,972,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
