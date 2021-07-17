Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $26.75 on Friday, reaching $286.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,397,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $288.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.