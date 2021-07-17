MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 293 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH stock opened at $661.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.
RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
