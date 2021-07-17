MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 293 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $661.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.