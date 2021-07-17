MML Investors Services LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE APG opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

