MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,587 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 278,875 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 113,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.