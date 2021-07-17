MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,104 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.45% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.