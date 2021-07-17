MKM Partners Upgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

