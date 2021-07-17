Mizuho Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.30.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

