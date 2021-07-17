Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) VP John A. Maurer Sells 3,650 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.67. 90,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,818. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

