MintMe.com Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $349,955.92 and $37.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,534.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.39 or 0.06007344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.01412418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00387512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00132189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00623038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00391500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00302471 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

