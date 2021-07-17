MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,819 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

