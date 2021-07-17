MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

