MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.
In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $334,515.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
