MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $334,515.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

