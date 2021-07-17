Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,209 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $893,083.05.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.22.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.