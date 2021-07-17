Michael Paul North Sells 1,731 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $502,024.62.

AMED opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.09 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

