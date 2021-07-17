Michael C. Willoughby Sells 12,500 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.40 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

