Michael C. Voinovich Acquires 2,805 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 2,805 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $67,291.95.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.