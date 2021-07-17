Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RDVT stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Red Violet by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Red Violet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Red Violet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.