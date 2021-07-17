MHR Fund Management LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $173,000.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 62,619 shares of company stock worth $625,616 in the last ninety days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCLFU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

