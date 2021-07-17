MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

