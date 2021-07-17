Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

MX opened at C$41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -30.48. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$24.44 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.03.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.58.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

