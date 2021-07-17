MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 7.4% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $452.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.00800159 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

