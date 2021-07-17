Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.70 ($2.01). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 148.95 ($1.95), with a volume of 9,542,469 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 497.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

