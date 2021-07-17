Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.57 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $792.20 million and $40.57 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00144772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.04 or 1.00225140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 543,011,587 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

