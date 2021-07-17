MBA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,472 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

