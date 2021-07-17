MBA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 273 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total value of $815,320.00. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $875.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $922.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

