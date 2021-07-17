MBA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,464 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $232.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

