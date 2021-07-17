MAX Exchange Token Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $531,380.65 and approximately $16,095.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,611.64 or 0.99799442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.01186002 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00354166 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00369848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050675 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

