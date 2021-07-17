Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

