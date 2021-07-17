Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Up 124.2% in June

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the June 15th total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 552,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

