Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.12. 2,706,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

