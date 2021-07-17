Master Contract Token Market Cap Hits $255,075.54 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $255,075.54 and $70,421.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.86 or 0.05972360 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00129753 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars.

