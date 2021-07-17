MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 992,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

NYSE MTZ traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 413,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.06. MasTec has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

