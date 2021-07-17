Mary E. Erdoes Sells 17,387 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86.

NYSE JPM opened at $151.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

