Marla Malcolm Beck Sells 1,067 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Marla Malcolm Beck sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $103,733.74.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $84.17 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Children’s Place by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.