Marcus Frampton Sells 3,100 Shares of Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $32,798.00.

Shares of Scientific Industries stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80. Scientific Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

