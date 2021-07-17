Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $183.36 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,256.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 216,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,004,000 after acquiring an additional 200,983 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

