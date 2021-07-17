Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $238.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $183.36 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76.
Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,256.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 216,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,004,000 after acquiring an additional 200,983 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.