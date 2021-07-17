Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.19.

MGDPF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

