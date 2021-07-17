Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,020 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,163 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

