Man Group plc Sells 150,904 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,904 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $60,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.60. 1,652,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

