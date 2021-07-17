Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 298.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,444 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $82,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,476. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

