Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 637,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290,549 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.25% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $136,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.89.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

