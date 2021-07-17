Man Group plc Buys 1,444,171 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 265.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,171 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $104,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 14,860,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

